PICTURES: Book lovers turn out in force for LitFest

Absorbing, inspiring and thrilling.

These were just some of the words used by organisers to describe this year’s Manx Litfest.

Manx Lit fest 2016 Author Alan Bradley visiting pupils at St Johns School

The festival saw a range of events held at venues across the island aimed at inspiring children to read and write as well as providing a platform for writers to enhance their craft, meet with publishers and agents, and learn the industry.

Festival director John Quirk said: ‘It’s been absorbing, inspiring, thrilling, a little tiring, but most importantly quite brilliant fun.

‘Thank you to everyone who contributed in anyway whatsoever. What a wonderful community effort. See you all in 2017.’

Island author Angela Roberts’s debut novel was launched at Noa Bakehouse, Douglas.

Manx Lit fest 2016 Author Deb Gliori visiting pupils at Foxdale School

The Fear of Flying Club was originally pitched to publisher Mark Lloyd of Pillar International Publishing at Manx Litfest 2013.

Visiting authors included Queen of Crime Martina Cole, popular children’s author Cathy Cassidy, Cara Ellison (Embed with Games) and writer and illustrator Debi Gliori.

Events included a celebration of Celtic storytelling with two visiting Celtic authors, Dr Sharon Blackie and Kevin MacNeil.

John ‘Dog’ Callister was unveiled as the island’s third Manx Bard.

Manx Lit Fest 2016 Angela Roberts and family

He follows in the footsteps of Stacey Astill.

Bringing the curtain down on the festival on Sunday was a Short Story Slam.

Pam Smith was the winner with her entry Lost and Found.

Manx Litfest is a registered charity and has been supported each year by Isle of Man Arts Council and Culture Vannin, along with several corporate sponsors.

Manx Lit Fest 2016 Ben Heath, reading a section of 'The Fear Of Flying Club'

Manx Lit Fest 2016 Pam Smith, who won the Short Story competition

Manx Lit Fest 2016 John 'Dog' Callister in his obes after the winning the title of 'Manx Bard'

Manx Lit Fest 2016 Martina Cole at the Mount Murray Golf Club

Manx Lit Fest 2016 Festival organisers John & Emma Quirk

Manx Lit Fest 2016 The Celtic Myths and Fairy tales event, Peel Masonic Hall, hosted by Catriona Mackie and featuring speakers Dr Sharon Blackie and Kevin MacNeil