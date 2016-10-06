PICTURES: Book lovers turn out in force for LitFest

Absorbing, inspiring and thrilling.
These were just some of the words used by organisers to describe this year’s Manx Litfest.
The festival saw a range of events held at venues across the island aimed at inspiring children to read and write as well as providing a platform for writers to enhance their craft, meet with publishers and agents, and learn the industry.
Festival director John Quirk said: ‘It’s been absorbing, inspiring, thrilling, a little tiring, but most importantly quite brilliant fun.
‘Thank you to everyone who contributed in anyway whatsoever. What a wonderful community effort. See you all in 2017.’
Island author Angela Roberts’s debut novel was launched at Noa Bakehouse, Douglas.
The Fear of Flying Club was originally pitched to publisher Mark Lloyd of Pillar International Publishing at Manx Litfest 2013.
Visiting authors included Queen of Crime Martina Cole, popular children’s author Cathy Cassidy, Cara Ellison (Embed with Games) and writer and illustrator Debi Gliori.
Events included a celebration of Celtic storytelling with two visiting Celtic authors, Dr Sharon Blackie and Kevin MacNeil.
John ‘Dog’ Callister was unveiled as the island’s third Manx Bard.
He follows in the footsteps of Stacey Astill.
Bringing the curtain down on the festival on Sunday was a Short Story Slam.
Pam Smith was the winner with her entry Lost and Found.
Manx Litfest is a registered charity and has been supported each year by Isle of Man Arts Council and Culture Vannin, along with several corporate sponsors.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.