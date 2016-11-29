PICTURES: Christmas lights switched on around the island

Christmas has officially arrived in both Douglas and Peel after the switching on of the seasonal lights.

On Thursday evening, hundreds of families gathered outside Douglas town hall to join in with the festivities.

The first night of Christmas shopping, Douglas tonw centre

Entertainment included music from Douglas Town Band, a sneak preview of The Wizard of Oz, performances by Grace Lee and Letisha Ellis, both aged 11, and appearances of winter wonderland figures thanks to Isle of Characters.

The lights were switched on by Douglas Mayor John Skinner.

The event marked the start of Thursday late night shopping in the capital.

Children could also put their requests in to Santa, who had set up his grotto on the corner of John Street.

The Peel Christmas Lights switch on, Athol Square

Meanwhile, Peel’s Christmas lights switch-on took place on Saturday afternoon.

The event was in Atholl Place because of the regeneration works in the Market Place.

It saw the assembled crowd covered in a thick blanket of ‘snow’.

A workshop was held earlier in the day at the House of Manannan for residents to make their lanterns for the lantern parade.

The switching on of the Douglas Christmas lights, outside the Town hall

Entertainment was provided by Crosby Silver Band and the Cathedral Choir.

A Christmas Lantern making workshop, House of Mannanan, Peel Charlotte Dalgleish (7)

The Peel Christmas Lights switch on, Athol Square