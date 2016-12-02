PICTURES: Classic car parade

Market Square in Ramsey took a step back in time at the weekend when the town’s second classic car display took place.

Early drizzle gave way to a fine day as 50 to 60 vehicles assembled in a display of highly polished chrome work and mirror-buffed bodywork.

Steve Parker, who helped to organise the event, said they hoped to make it an annual display.

‘The car park was full to capacity. Fortunately the rain stopped which was good because owners sometimes don’t like to take their vehicles out in bad weather.

‘We had steam vehicles, vintage cars and cars going up to about 20 years ago. There was the steam lorry and a steam car from the Isle of Man Motor Museum.

‘It was a nice day but a bit chilly.’

The show ran from 11am to 3.30pm on Sunday.

‘We contacted all the clubs but a lot of people also came through word of mouth,’ Mr Parker said.

‘People told their friends to bring their cars down and also some people came and saw the display then went home and returned with their own cars. It was very well attended.’

This year, Mr Parker said they had taken notes of email addresses and telephone numbers so people can be contacted directly prior to next year’s show and invited to bring their cars along.

‘So we have 50 to 60 contacts straight away for next year. People were turning up saying they wished they had brought their own cars along.’

In the future, Mr Parker said they would like to expand the event, perhaps so it could also run along the quayside towards the swing bridge, but they first needed to be certain there would be sufficient cars to fill the space.

Mr Parker is also an organiser of the annual motorcycle show in the town which has taken place near to the bowling alley. He said ideally they would like to see both become major annual attractions for the town.

A vast range of cars were represented at the show, including an E-type Jaguar, Ford Anglia, two Rover P5s, a Mini, a pre war Morris Oxford and a hot rod style 50s Ford Popular. Public transport was also represented in the form of three retired buses from the Jurby Transport Museum.

Vintage Motor Show in Market Place, Ramsey - pictured Tony Honour with his 1971 E-Type Jaguar