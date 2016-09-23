PICTURES: Cycle ride strikes gold

The island has been supporting the national Glow Gold campaign to publicise childhood cancer.

As part of the campaign, a number of gold bicycles have been placed around the island, for example at the Jubilee Oak and one at Archallagan plantation which caught the eye of of the Zurich Youth Mountain Bike cross country series organisers who decided to support the campaign at their event which took place at Archallagan on Sunday.

Mountain bike races in Archallagan plantation in aid of the Bridge the Gap charity -

Fiona Barker of the Bridge the Gap charity was one of the organisations involved, along with the Tabitha’s Trust charity.

Mrs Barker said: ‘Bridge the Gap has brought together local charities to join the worldwide Gold campaign on children’s cancer. We are delighted that additional charities, banks, businesses, schools and clubs are also becoming involved.’

She said the campaign was also to publicise the signs of childhood cancer by giving out information cards at events. Parents of some children affected had been in touch and the campaign had received additional publicity because buildings such as Ramsey swing bridge and the Tower of Refuge had been illuminated gold.

‘We really want the gold brand to be recognised as the symbol for childhood cancer in the same way that people associate pink with breast cancer,’ she said.

Mountain bike races in Archallagan plantation in aid of the Bridge the Gap charity -

Both Bridge the Gap and Tabitha’s Trust had stalls set up in the car park at Archallagan and participants in the races were encouraged to wear something gold.

‘We were selling cakes which went like - well - hot cakes really,’ she said.

‘And the good news is we’ve been invited back to do it again as well.’

Money raised will go towards the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group charity. Though this is a UK-based charity, as Mrs Barker pointed out, most people in the island will receive their treatment in the UK which is where much of the research is also done.

Mountain bike races in Archallagan plantation in aid of the Bridge the Gap charity -

See www.facebook.com/GlowGoldSeptember/ for more information.

Mountain bike races in Archallagan plantation in aid of the Bridge the Gap charity -