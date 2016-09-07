PICTURES: Drag Fest attracts more than 2,000 fans

Thrillseekers flocked to Jurby Airfield for the annual Drag Fest on Sunday.

Saturday’s racing was cancelled due to the rain but Sunday’s sunny weather attracted a huge crowd of more than 2,000 people who thoroughly enjoyed a great day of racing.

The event, now in its fifth year saw local pit their vehicles against visiting teams from the UK.

Personal bests were set by Gary Leach from Peel on his Kawasaki with 8.8 seconds, and fellow Peel man Fynlo Hughes who recorded nine seconds for the first time. Matthew Draper competed in his first Drag race on a pre-1980 Yamaha reaching the semi-finals only to be beaten by the eventual winner in that class, Mark Patman.

The junior class was won be Liam O’Leary from Ballaugh on a 250cc competition drag bike who also broke the track record three times.

A large field of cars also thrilled the crowds with Ian Merryweather, from Ballaugh, and his 1941 Willys Coupe winning the 14.30 class.

Kieran Baxter won the 13.30 class in his Honda Civic and Malcolm Forbes won the 10.30 class competition in his Slingshot Dragster.

The top car class was one to watch with four cars over from the UK and one from the island. Ben Rushforth from Yorkshire in a V12 Jaguar-powered dragster won the class with a time of 9.24 seconds.

