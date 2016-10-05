PICTURES: Dragons and Vikings are focus of fiery fun day

Families headed to Garey Ny Cloie in St John’s on Saturday for a Manx Litfest event inspired by the hugely successful How to Train Your Dragon series of children’s books.

The family day featured a Viking village set up in the grounds – thanks to Vikings of Mann – and a range of games and craft activities for all ages to enjoy.

Manx Lit fest 2016 'How To Train Your Dragon's, Garey ny Cloie

Activities included battle training, dragon tracking, storytelling and designing shields.

Scottish author and illustrator Debi Gliori (What’s The Time, Mr Wolf and The Trouble with Dragons) was there working with children to create huge dragon illustrations.

Popular children’s author Cathy Cassidy, who has twice been crowned ‘Queen of Teen’ and has written more than 25 novels, was also at the event, signing copies of her books.

The family day was part of the fifth Manx Litfest, which saw a range of events take place across the island last week.

Manx Lit fest 2016 'How To Train Your Dragon's, Garey ny Cloie. Vikiongs engaged in weapons training

The event was sponsored by Sure.

Previous themes for the ever-popular family day have included The Gruffalo, Winnie the Pooh, Roald Dahl, and the Famous Five and Secret Seven.

To see more pictures from this year’s Manx Litfest see Thursday’s Manx Independent.

Manx Lit fest 2016 'How To Train Your Dragon's, Garey ny Cloie Charlotte Dalgleish (7)

Manx Lit fest 2016 'How To Train Your Dragon's, Garey ny Cloie

Manx Lit fest 2016 'How To Train Your Dragon's, Garey ny Cloie Scarlett Brody (11) with author Cathy Cassidy

Manx Lit fest 2016 'How To Train Your Dragon's, Garey ny Cloie James Orwin (11), Abi Clayton (7), Naimh Orwin (7) with the dragon

Manx Lit fest 2016 'How To Train Your Dragon's, Garey ny Cloie