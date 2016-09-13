PICTURES: Exciting new era for school

The first day of the new school year can be exciting for some and daunting for others.

But 300 pupils at the brand new Henry Bloom Noble Primary School certainly took it all in their stride.

Inside the new Henry Bloom Noble school, Westmoreland Road, Douglas, on its opening day

No sooner had they hung they coats up, the students were settling down to the task of learning in their smart new classrooms.

The £9.5m school replaces the ageing Ballacloan Infants’ School on Demesne Road and Fairfield Junior School on Tynwald Street.

Head teacher Ian Walmsley praised the staff for ensuring that it looks and feels like a school rather than a ‘sterile’ new building.

Speaking on the first day on Thursday, he said: ‘It’s been a positive start – 300 children are in and settled. It’s all gone very well.

‘Moving two schools into one has been a mammoth undertaking.

‘It’s quite interesting in that we are moving 130 years of history. Both sites had a specific character which it was important to try to replicate. That’s what staff have done. We wanted to focus on the learning environment. The teachers have worked very hard over the summer so that the children weren’t coming into a sterile new building but into somewhere that looks like and feels like a school.

‘It’s little things like when the children came in, their names were on the coat pegs.’

He said that thanks to the hard work of staff, the children had settled in their new classrooms and were ready to get down to the task of learning within two to three minutes of putting their coats on their coat pegs.

A number of artefacts from the old schools have been retained and a lot of photos which will be put on display in the school in next few months.

The new school offers top class facilities for students and community use including a two-court sports hall, an artificial all-weather pitch and outdoor play areas.

