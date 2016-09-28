PICTURES: Families flock to the farm

It was a very lively day at The Children’s Centre’s Community Farm on Sunday, as more than 1,000 people took advantage of the sunshine to get out to the farm’s autumn open day.

While the pigs, donkeys, loaghtan sheep and hens were on their usual fine form, there were plenty of new surprises for visitors to the charity rural education project.

Children Centre Farm autumn open day Carnane. Eva MacAulay 6 with Bumble Bee.

Sandy Huyton of the Manx Hedgehog Conservation Society took up residence in the hobbit house with a few prickly guests, while Jordan Preece, Kieran Hannifin and Matt Kelly played acoustic music from a trailer in the farmyard.

There were 25 new ‘fairy doors’ to hunt out, while Susan Quilliam helped kids make hundreds of pieces of art in the craft area.

Cat Turner of Friends of the Earth – dressed as a bee again, naturally – tirelessly talked to people about our pollinators. There was group art work, information on fostering and general exploring to be done of the farm’s vegetable growing, woodwork shop and conservation work.

The Community Farm is a busy educational and therapy centre which works with schools, charities, community groups and families to help people build knowledge, skills and self-esteem.

Children Centre Farm autumn open day Carnane. Marta Tebala 6 feeding chickens.

This work means the farm can’t always be open to the general public, which is why they hold regular public events such as open days.

Community Farm team leader Lee Brooks said: ‘It was great to have everyone up here at the weekend, and look out for the farm on Blue Peter this Thursday afternoon!

‘I need to say a huge thank you to the small but perfectly-formed band of volunteers who were driving the buses, manning the car parks, supervising the animals, toasting the marshmallows, serving the drinks and cake, cooking and serving the food, doing the sound and painting the faces.

‘Thank you also to Robinsons for their support with the food, and look out for details of our Hop-tu-Naa Hootenanny next month!’

Children Centre Farm autumn open day Carnane. Cooking sausage at open day.

For more information about The Community Farm and its work, contact farm@thechildrenscentre.org.im

Children Centre Farm autumn open day Carnane.Lily McLouglin-Lowey has her face painted.

Children Centre Farm autumn open day Carnane. Morgana Vendemia 7 with her handicraft.