PICTURES: Fur and feather show draws over 150 entries

An array of rabbits, guinea pigs, pigeons and bantams were all showcased at the annual Manx Bantam Fur and Feather Society show on Saturday.
Full results:
Bantams
Mrs Morton Cup, Best bantam in show, Matthew Clague
Quayle Fur and Feather Cup, Best opp sex to Mrs Morton Cup, Nigel Taylor
Ballaugh Cup, Best hard feather, Meryl McCoubrey
R G Morton Cup, Best soft feather, Matthew Clague
A F O’Sullivan Cup, Best bantam exhibit by a junior, Billy Moore
Young Fancier Cup, Reserve best bantam by a junior, Ben Barnett
Rare Breed Plate, Best rare breed, Nigel Taylor
Millennium Trophy, Best bantam current year bred, Nigel Taylor
Asian Hardfeather Trophy, Best asian hardfeather, Nigel Taylor
Don Storey Plate, Best soft feather true bantam, Billy Moore
Pigeons
T A Callow Cup, Best pigeon in show, Ben Corcoran
The Dale Cup, Best pigeon in show, Ben Corcoran
The Turpin Bowl, Best young bird, Ben Corcoran
Rabbits
The Shimmin Cup, Best rabbit in show, Alex Hogg
The Swann Memorial Cup, Best rabbit in show, Alex Hogg
Craig Trophy, Best fancy rabbit in show, Alex Hogg
The Sellars Cup, Best fur bred by exhibitor, Mike Maddrell
Teare Cup, Best Angora or Lop, Mike Maddrell
The June Edge Cup, Best novice exhibitor, Alister Ronan
MW Maddrell Cup, Best juvenile exhibitor aged under 18, Spencer and Owen Qualtrough
TH Melvin Cup, Best child’s pet class, Spencer and Owen Qualtrough
Guinea Pigs
Quirk Trophy, Best cavy, Spencer and Owen Qualtrough
The Kneen Shield, Best self-coloured cavy, Spencer and Owen Qualtrough
Swann Bowl, Best child’s pet cavy, Spencer and Owen Qualtrough
Junior Cup, Best junior in cavy breed classes, Spencer and Owen Qualtrough
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.