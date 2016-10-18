PICTURES: Fur and feather show draws over 150 entries

An array of rabbits, guinea pigs, pigeons and bantams were all showcased at the annual Manx Bantam Fur and Feather Society show on Saturday.

Full results:

Bantams

Mrs Morton Cup, Best bantam in show, Matthew Clague

Quayle Fur and Feather Cup, Best opp sex to Mrs Morton Cup, Nigel Taylor

Ballaugh Cup, Best hard feather, Meryl McCoubrey

The Manx Bantam Fur and Feather Society show at the Memorial Hall in Union Mills - Ben Barnet with a modern game hen

R G Morton Cup, Best soft feather, Matthew Clague

A F O’Sullivan Cup, Best bantam exhibit by a junior, Billy Moore

Young Fancier Cup, Reserve best bantam by a junior, Ben Barnett

Rare Breed Plate, Best rare breed, Nigel Taylor

Millennium Trophy, Best bantam current year bred, Nigel Taylor

Asian Hardfeather Trophy, Best asian hardfeather, Nigel Taylor

Don Storey Plate, Best soft feather true bantam, Billy Moore

Pigeons

The Manx Bantam Fur and Feather Society show at the Memorial Hall in Union Mills - Billy Kneen (6) and guinea pigs Fanta and Bugsy

T A Callow Cup, Best pigeon in show, Ben Corcoran

The Dale Cup, Best pigeon in show, Ben Corcoran

The Turpin Bowl, Best young bird, Ben Corcoran

Rabbits

The Shimmin Cup, Best rabbit in show, Alex Hogg

The Swann Memorial Cup, Best rabbit in show, Alex Hogg

The Manx Bantam Fur and Feather Society show at the Memorial Hall in Union Mills - Erin Markillie (11) with Buddy the bunny

Craig Trophy, Best fancy rabbit in show, Alex Hogg

The Sellars Cup, Best fur bred by exhibitor, Mike Maddrell

Teare Cup, Best Angora or Lop, Mike Maddrell

The June Edge Cup, Best novice exhibitor, Alister Ronan

MW Maddrell Cup, Best juvenile exhibitor aged under 18, Spencer and Owen Qualtrough

TH Melvin Cup, Best child’s pet class, Spencer and Owen Qualtrough

Guinea Pigs

Quirk Trophy, Best cavy, Spencer and Owen Qualtrough

The Kneen Shield, Best self-coloured cavy, Spencer and Owen Qualtrough

Swann Bowl, Best child’s pet cavy, Spencer and Owen Qualtrough

Junior Cup, Best junior in cavy breed classes, Spencer and Owen Qualtrough

The Manx Bantam Fur and Feather Society show at the Memorial Hall in Union Mills - John Christie

