PICTURES: Hop-tu-Naa celebrations

Hop-tu-Naa celebrations have been taking place around the island with more planned.

Ghost trains were running on the Great Laxey Mine Railway on Sunday and will also be running this weekend.

Hop Tu Naa ghost trains on the Great Laxey Mines Railway

Special effect lighting and spooky noises transform the railway tunnel into a spooky ghost tunnel.

Look out for the laughing skeleton, ghosts, witches, spiders, bats and skeletons tea party.

The ghost trains will run on Saturday from 1pm to 7pm and on Sunday from 2pm to 8pm.

The fare is £2.

Hop-tu-Naa parties were in full swing in Peel on Friday last week.

At Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, in St John’s, children in a range of fancy dress costumes including witches, spiders and skeletons could be found apple bobbing and enjoying a disco.

Peel youth club, meanwhile, hosted a Hop-tu-Naa party in the Masonic Hall as a fundraiser for the club.

There was fun for all ages with costume competitions, apple bobbing and a prize for the best turnip.

Cregneash hosts its annual Manx Hop-tu-Naa celebration on Sunday.

As well as carving turnips into spooky lanterns, there will be live Manx music, a sing-along to the Hop-tu-Naa song and the chance to join in the accompanying dance led by musicians John and Cathy Rhodes.

Make a herbal charm and other artsy crafts will be in Jinny’s Craft Cottage. There will also be baking demonstrations, Manx fairytales told by the fire in Church Farm parlour and the chance to learn about the superstitions associated with the celebration.

The turnip lantern parade at 4pm will mark the end of the festivities.

The Peel Youth Club Hop-Tu-Naa Party, at the Peel Masonic Hall

Admission is £6 for adults and £3 for children and visitors will receive a free turnip to carve (subject to availability).

The site opens at 10am.

The MNH site is continuing its ‘Turn up for turnips’ on weekday afternoons from 1pm until Friday.

Standard entry charges apply plus £1.50 per turnip.

On Saturday, the Steam Railway is hosting a Hop-tu-Naa Murder Mystery on the Manx Express.

Guests will try to unravel the murder that unfolds before their eyes and enjoy a four course dinner.

The Bunscoill Ghaelgagh Hop-Tu-Naa party

The train departs Douglas at 7pm and will return by 10.30pm.

Manx Hop-tu-Naa, celebrated on October 31, comes from the same roots as the Hogmanay in Scotland and is actually a New Year celebration.

Unlike the modern Scottish Hogmanay celebration, Manx Hop-tu-Naa observes the Celtic calendar and celebrates the New Year around this time of year.

Traditionally this is a time of great celebration as the harvest has been safely gathered and the nights are drawing in, which for those who worked by the light of day was considered a great blessing.

