PICTURES: Huge turnout for Christmas fair

Hundreds of shoppers picked up some crafty treats at Ballavartyn’s Christmas fair.

The event took place at the equestrian centre’s indoor arena on Sunday, with rows of stalls for visitors to browse.

Charity Christmas Fair at Ballavaartyn Santon. Misa and Eva Sommer with their hioney biscuit.

Mother and Father Christmas were busy welcoming children into their grotto as well as posing for pictures on a sleigh.

Bridge The Gap was leading craft sessions and there was also face painting.

Organiser Aileen Rampton said: ‘It went really well. We had about 960 people through the door and 110 tables.

‘It’s grown every year for the past three years from 75 tables in the first year and then 90 last year.

Charity Christmas Fair at Ballavaartyn Santon. Sandy Huyton with Charlotte Moran, 11 with hedgehog.

‘I don’t think we can get any more in now.’

The proceeds from the fair are still being counted but will be be divided between Crossroads Care, Alzheimers Society, Douglas Live at Home Scheme and Sleeping Angel Wood.

Charity Christmas Fair at Ballavaartyn Santon. Stephanie Stock of Isle of Treasure.

Charity Christmas Fair at Ballavaartyn Santon.

Charity Christmas Fair at Ballavaartyn Santon. Helpers on the Manx Carraige 4 disabled stand.

Charity Christmas Fair at Ballavaartyn Santon. Having a sleigh ride at the Christmas fair.