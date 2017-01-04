PICTURES: New year’s day dips

Hundreds of dippers braved the elements to see in the new year with a splash.

New Year’s Dips took place around the island on Sunday morning and lunchtime, with dippers of all ages racing into the sea before, in many places, beating a hasty retreat.

Castletown Ale Drinkers 54th New Year Day dip in Castletown Harbour.

Fancy dress was commonplace with Minions, superheroes, Vikings and Christmas-themed outfits all in the mix.

The southern dips – with events stretching round the coast from Gansey to Port Erin – raised more than £2,000 for the charity Bridge the Gap in its 16th year.

Organiser Lenny Conroy, dressed as Donald Trump, thanked sponsors Domicilium, Pokerstars and Sure.

In Castletown, Holmes Blackburn completed his 50th dip in the harbour. The dip, organised by Castletown Ale Drinkers, is in its 54th year.

Ramsey New Years day Dip

There was a record turnout at Ramsey dip, with 135 dippers taking to the water.

At Peel, the most hardy dippers soon discovered there were large waves to contend with.

Hundreds of dippers entered the sea at Laxey, raising money for Muscular Dystrophy. They include Garff MHK Daphne Caine dressed as Sophia Goulden, the mother of women’s suffrage campaigner Emmeline Pankhurst

Port Erin New Years dip Port Erin beach.

Wrestlers at Laxey Dip Picture: Juan McGuinness

Douglas New Year's Dip, organised by Breast Cancer Now Picture: Janette Phair