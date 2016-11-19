PICTURES: On the ‘clean boot’ hunt

The Isle of Man Bloodhounds held its opening meet of the season at the weekend.

A field of more than 30 riders tackled banks, river crossings and straw bales as they followed the scent of their quarry, keen runner Dave Cain.

The first drag hunt of the season, starting off from Great Meadow, Castletown Immy Millward

Saturday’s drag hunt took place on land at Malew, starting from Church Farm at Great Meadow and then heading to land owned by Murray Cringle, and Eric and Geoff Taggart.

Field master for the day was Simon Riggall and he was joined by hounds Holly, Hackthorn and Dalton.

It saw Dave run on ahead of the hounds, running pre-determined lines.

The hounds picked up his personal scent – known as clean boot – and trailed his route.

The remainder of the field followed behind negotiating various jumps, banks and hurdles and obstacles.

When the hounds caught up with the runner they were rewarded with a fuss and not meat!

The Hunt is grateful for the support of landowners who enable them to meet on land across the island most weekends between October and March.

Isle of Man Bloodhounds was founded in 1974. There are three masters, Simon, Sammy Leahy and Walter Gilbey.

