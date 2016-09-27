PICTURES: Philippine Fiesta celebrates food, music and dance

A celebration of dancing, food and culture of the Philippines took place over the weekend in Ramsey.

The Philippine Fiesta was opened by Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney who was greeted in the traditional Philippine way by placing a garland of flowers around his neck.

The Celebration of Filipino Culture and Cuisine on island attended by Lieutenant Governor, held at the 'Our Lady Star Of The Sea' Church, Ramsey

The event was held in the grounds of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Queen’s Promenade.

Sir Richard was introduced by organiser Winerose Dalugdugan, who opened the ceremony in Tagalog, the national language of the Philippines.

Many of the island’s Philippine community dressed in their national costume to brighten up the day.

The two-day event saw hundreds of the Philippine community and the wider community enjoy the dancing, food and culture of the Philippines.

One local resident said: ‘I feel as if I have been away on holiday.’

Dancers in traditional costumes performed five different dances for the Lieutenant Governor and the crowd before he sampled some of the traditional food of the Philippines.

Sunday Mass was celebrated with an overflowing congregation by Father Brian O Mahony followed by a Philippine buffet lunch.

It is planned that the fiesta should become an annual event.

