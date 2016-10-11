PICTURES: ‘Pink Power’ walk for Manx Breast Cancer Support

A fundraising walk along Douglas Promenade has raised £940 for Manx Breast Cancer Support.

The three-mile ‘Pink Power Event’ started at the Sea Terminal end of the Bottleneck car park with participants invited to walk, jog or wheel their way to the Terminus Tavern and back again.

A Pink power event walk for Manx Breast Cancer support group, along Douglas Promenade

One of the organisers Donna Whalley said: ‘The event was a huge success. Our total is so far £940 but with donations still coming in, it may get closer to the £1,000 mark which is amazing.

‘There was a great turn out of people, from walkers with their dogs doing the three miles up to more serious runners completing six miles. Players from Braddan Football Club also came along to show their support.’

A Pink power event walk for Manx Breast Cancer support group, along Douglas Promenade

A Pink power event walk for Manx Breast Cancer support group, along Douglas Promenade