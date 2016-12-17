PICTURES: Remote control racers take to the track

On your marks, get set, race!

Thirty racers took to the controls of radio controlled cars at the weekend to test their handling skills over a course set up inside St Ninian’s Lower School, at Bemahague.

The Radio Control Car Race For Life event, organised by self-confessed radio controlled car lovers James Clucas and Steven Woodward, raised some £935 for Rebecca House children’s hospice.

James told the Manx Independent it was a ‘fantastic day’: ‘We had 30 people take part and thankfully no injuries to anyone or the cars.

‘We set up this event as myself and Stephen love our own radio-controlled cars and take them out around the island all the time and we thought what a great idea it would be to raise money by having other people race them.

‘The overall winner won one of the cars races on the day and was a chap called Tim Magee who has had a lot of experience with the cars and used to race them when Summerland was open.’

He added: ‘We really enjoyed the day and everyone that participated did as well as we had lots of people come up to us at the end thanking us for what we had done.’

James and Steven are already looking to organise another event for next year ‘bigger and better and probably outdoors’.

