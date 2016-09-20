PICTURES: Showcase of finest Manx food and drink at festival

Thousands of people grabbed the chance to try the very best local produce at the annual Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival.

The festival, which was held in the Villa Marina Gardens over the weekend, featured a whole host of exhibitors including Betty’s hand-made pie and mash, Jabali African cuisine, Isle of Man Creamery, Taylor Made Cakes, Jerk Mek Ya, Roots Beverages and The Fish Market by Robinson’s.

There was also a variety of cookery demonstrations for attendees to enjoy.

Special guest chef Gareth Wyn Jones, who is the subject of a documentary about three generations of farmers in North Wales, spoke about his life in farming and his TV career during his demonstrations.

Little Fish Cafe, Richard Ashcroft from Patchwork Cafe, and a cocktails masterclass from The Courthouse also formed part of the festival’s programme.

Zaneta Krol, of Haworths restaurant, was crowned Chef of the Year while John McMullen, of The Courthouse, took the Student Chef of the Year title.

The IOM Food & Drink festival 2016, Villa Marina Gardens Benn Quirk, of the Manx Cider Company, behind the bar

In addition, there were plenty of activities to keep youngsters entertained in the children’s activity marquee.

Entertainment was provided by bands and musicians including Peree Bane, The Mollag Band, The Shads and The Fecktones.

