PICTURES: Snapshots from Cannell’s camera

A collection of photos belonging to the late Geoff Cannell have been put on display on a new website.

CannellsCamera.com catalogues the well-known journalist and broadcaster’s collection of images from over the years.

Geoff Cannell

The website has been set up by Mark Lund, from Technaut IT Consultants, using photos taken by Geoff, who died in 2007, provided by his widow, Lynda, and daughter Zoe.

Zoe is also in the process of uploading the photos to a ‘Cannell’s Camera’ Facebook page and there is likely to be an auction of memorabilia in the future.

Geoff was born in 1942, the only son of Manx Grand Prix competitor and ‘No Limit’ film stuntman, Jack Cannell.

He started out as a linotype operator and compositor at the Mona’s Herald, which led him on to becoming a reporter for local newspapers.

Geoff Cannell

In 1985 he became sports editor for Manx Radio, and additionally spent more than a decade as news editor with the station.

Many considered him to be the ‘Voice of the TT’, during his 35-year period as commentator, anchorman and TT press officer.

An all-round dedicated sports enthusiast, he was a regular correspondent for Motor Cycle News, a compere at major sporting presentations, walked, played golf, acted as timekeeper, and commentated for stock cars, the Air Rally and at Jurby Day.

Even in four-wheeled sports he showed a flare, acting as navigator in the Manx Trophy Rally.

Sammy Miller

But it was chiefly in off-road motorbike events that Geoff especially enjoyed competing. He was a keen motocross entrant, a long-term competitor in the Manx Two-Day Trial and the Manx Classic Trial, a finisher in the Scottish Six-Days Trial and a bronze medal winner in the International Six Days Trial, held in the Isle of Man in 1975.

Most proudly of all, he achieved the feat of Isle of Man ACU Centre trials champion three times. When he was not participating, he was generally behind a camera and always liked to share the pictures he took, so his widow Lynda and daughter Zoe hope that people will get pleasure from looking through the photographs.

Zoe said: ‘We would like to acknowledge the help, support and ideas given by Mark Lund, and his father Allan (and friends), who have sorted through the photographs, uploaded them and identified many of the people on them.

‘Obviously we do not want the wonderful and vast collection of off-road motorcycling photographs simply to be wasted.

Derry Kissack and Phil Tasker

‘Geoff took these images over the years at a variety of events to be seen and enjoyed by those in the motorcycling world and beyond.

‘We would like people to share fond memories.’

Zoe Cannell

Rob Casement and Neil Christian