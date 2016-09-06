PICTURES: St John’s Produce show attracts 623 entries

St John’s Produce Show at the village’s Methodist Hall attracted a whopping 623 entries on Saturday.

The show was raising funds for Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association (Peel and Western Branch) and Bridge the Gap.

St John's Horticultural Show Janet Foss

The Premier Award Millennium Rose Bowl for Best Exhibit in Show and the Ffinlo Corkill Cup for Best Vegetable Exhibit was won by the Sloane Family.

Audrey Corrin won cups for the best exhibit in sweets, jams and pickles, the best plum jam, the best cooking apple, and the most points in the sweets, jams and pickles section.

Best exhibit for any other variety jam was won by Jean Jackson, while Tricia Craig scooped the cup for best exhibit of marmalade.

Helen Robinson won the cup for the best confectionery exhibit, with the best chutney award going to Voirrey Quirk.

The award for most points in the confectionery section went to Paul Kelly.

Best chocolate cake was won by Janet Foss and best special fruit cake went to Angela Whitlow.

Best children’s biscuits went to Kitty Ayres, while Reuben Allan won the best children’s confectionery (11 to 16 years) and best photography exhibit.

Kaitlyn Adshead won the most points award in the children’s confectionery section and most entries in the children’s confectionery section.

Isaac Allan was the winner of the children’s confectionery award by a child under 10.

Clyde Quine took the cup for best dahlia exhibit and best exhibit of flowers.

Dorothy Faragher was a big winner with eight trophies, including most points and entries in the flowers section, best vase of roses, best chrysanthemum exhibit, best reflex chrystanthemum exhibit, best sweet pea exhibit and most entries in the vegetable section.

Best aster exhibit was won by Robert Quayle, while the best floribunda rose went to Eric Goldie.

Maeve Quaye won the most points in the flowers and vegetables by a St John’s resident as well as the best rose.

Best pot plant went to Eric Craker. Best potato and best onion exhibit was won by Ian Watterson.

Vanessa Callin won the best tomato exhibit while Jim Caine scooped the award for best carrots.

Best posy of flowers went to Rubyann Craker.

The produce show committee is asking for new ideas for the 2017 show and are also looking for new committee members.

Anyone interested should call 801467 or email sjps@manx.net