PICTURES: Town sees highest ever turnout at lights switch on

The switching on of Castletown Christmas tree lights at the weekend attracted more than 1,000 people, who enjoyed entertainment, stalls, a free carousel and fireworks.

Plus there was a positive embarrassment of Santas, who took part in the town’s first ever Santa dash.

‘It’s the most we have had for a switch on,’ said Colin Leather, commissioner and member of the town’s traders, who jointly organised the event.

‘I reckon there were over 1,000 people in the square.’

Its success, he added, is ‘down to the work everybody has done, plus Jonathan Rea doing the switch on with festival queen Jessica Callow – it’s unbelievable to have a two times World Superbike champion doing that.

‘There were plenty of things for kids, the atmosphere was knock out.’

Switching on Castletown Christmas lights. Jonathan Rae and Casttown Festival Queen switch on lights.

There were performances from the Castletown Metropolitan Band, members of The Wizard of Oz panto and The Buchan School choir.

There were about 40 Santas in the dash and he thanked CADS (Castletown Ale Drinkers) ‘for coming up with the idea,’ adding: ‘We have already discussed holding it next year as well.

‘A huge thanks goes to the commissioners’ staff – indoor and especially outside – who did a fantastic job.

‘This was a joint effort between the traders and commissioners, when you work together that’s what you can achieve. Hopefully there will be more in 2017.

Castletown Santa Dash, organised by Castletown Ale Drinkers L to R. Sandra Kennaugh, Ethan Edge, 7, Luke Roberts, winners of classes in Santa Dash

‘It was great to see the square used as it was intended after the regeneration work.’

Castletown Santa Dash, organised by Castletown Ale Drinkers Sarah Cringle with Rosie