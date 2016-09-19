Pier restoration team making progress

The trustees of Ramsey’s Queen’s Pier raised a further £1,018 towards financing the renovation of the Victorian structure.

The money was raised by a coffee morning held on September 10 at Ramsey Town Hall.

Elizabeth Bedward, of the trustees said: ‘Many thanks to all who attended and to members of the fundraising team who worked so hard. We are very grateful.’

The next event planned is a quiz night to be held at the masonic hall in Ramsey on October 21 starting at 7.30pm. Teams of six people (maximum) pay £10 to enter and there will be a raffle, refreshments and prizes.

Organisers are hoping as many people as possible go along and take part in the event.

The Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust (QPRT) is now a registered Manx charity and also a Manx company.

Essential restoration work on the pier, which closed in 1991, could cost around £100,000.