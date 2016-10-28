Pinewood shares made £10m profit

The Manx government made a profit of more than £10m out of its Pinewood shareholding - defying the critics who labelled it a ‘risky investment’.

Treasury announced today that it has sold its remaining shares in the film studio and the proceeds are now held in the reserve fund.

It had purchased 4,891,582 shares, a 9.99 per cent stake, in Pinewood Group plc in 2012 with an original purchase price of £12,290,099.77.

Since 2012 Treasury has gradually reduced its holding to 2,052,255 shares and realised profits of more than £3.75 million by the end of March this year.

In July Pinewood announced it had appointed Rothschild to assist with a strategic review of its capital base and structure.

Subsequently, a formal offer was received for the remaining holding from Picture Holdco Limited for £5.60 per share cash plus a final dividend of 3.2 pence. This offer was accepted by the major shareholders, the Pinewood board and Treasury.

The final dividend was paid on October 3 and the takeover took effect the following day. Final payment of £11,492,628 was received on October 19, providing a further profit of more than £6m.

This gives total profit of £10,135,889 (shares bought for £12,290,099 and sold for £22,425,988).

LibVan leader and now Health Minister Kate Beecroft has been a long-standing critic of the Pinewood deal. She had previously welcomed the fact that the shares have made a profit but insists this cannot be viewed in isolation from the lack of return on investment in film via a now depleted Media Development Fund.