Pitch for funding from Arts Council

A special event set for the new year will see creative people given the opportunity to pitch for funding from the Isle of Man Arts Council.

People trying to get a creative business or project off the ground will be able to put their case at a special event taking place in the Noa Bakehouse on Thursday, February 9, from 6pm.

The Arts Council itself will host the event and participants will give presentations up to eight minutes long to an Arts Council panel, to stake their claim for funding.

There are eight places on offer at the event and the three successful pitches will be awarded grants of £1,500, £1,000 or £500.

Arts Council chairman Geoff Corkish said the event was part of a successful and inspiringprogramme of creative industries events that started last year.

To apply to pitch at the event, download an application form from www.iomarts.com, email iomartscouncil@gov.im or call 694598.

Apply by Friday January 6. Unsuccessful applicants will be notified if oversubscribed.