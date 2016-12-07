Place your bids for Nancy’s watercolours

There is just over a week left to place a bid in a silent auction for paintings by renowned Manx artist Nancy Corkish.

She donated two signed watercolours, Fuchsia Cottage and Moon House, to raise funds for the Family Library.

The final day to place a bid is December 15. They are both on display in the Family Library, next to the children’s playground in Westmoreland Road, Douglas.

The reserve price is £500. You can bid in person, by post, email or phone. When placing a bid, state whether it is for Fuchsia Cottage or Moon House, the price of your bid, plus your address and phone number.

Send your bid to Nancy Corkish Auction, Family Library, Westmoreland Road, Douglas, IM1 1RL, or email info@familylibrary.im or mobile@familylibrary.im

Call 640650 to place a bid by phone. The highest bidder will be contacted on December 16.​

For more details, visit www.familylibrary.im/nancy-corkish-auction