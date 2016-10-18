Plan for seafront guest house to become flats and offices

A derelict guest house on Douglas seafront could be redeveloped.

Plans have been submitted to convert the Marina Hotel, in Loch Promenade, into flats and offices.

Westminister Associates Limited, which owns the building, has applied to government planners (16/01163/B) for nine flats and two offices.

The lower ground floor would feature two offices, one measuring 40 square metres and the other 28 square metres, along with a unisex, disabled accessible toilet.

On the ground floor there would be a one-bedroom flat and a one-bed studio measuring 32 sq/m.

On the first, second and third floors there would be two one-bedroom flats on each floor, the largest measuring 45 sq/m.

And on the fourth floor there would be a penthouse flat measuring 64 sq/m with two bedrooms and two bathrooms and separate lounge/dining and kitchen areas.

The intention is for the owner of Westminister Associates Limited to buy this flat from the company while renting out the rest of the building.

In the bid it says one-bed flats have been chosen over two-bed flats due to a lack of parking provision on the site, which it recognises will ‘negatively affect the rental market’.

An on-site cycle storage is proposed at the rear of the building.

‘The apartments have been designed to suit, and will be specifically marketed to, young professionals and the more mature singles market who wok in central Douglas,’ it states.

‘The apartments would be suitable for single people, or a couple, and the closeness to central Douglas without the need for, and expenses of, a care would be marketed as a benefit.’

The 24-bed Marina Hotel stopped trading in the 1990s.

In the proposal it said: ‘With the tourist numbers decreasing, it was impossible to make a profit in an old building that required major investment to bring it up to date.

‘It was decided that the considerable amount of funds required would not provide an acceptable return on investment.’