Plan submitted for housing estate and retail unit in Crosby

A planning application for a housing estate and retail space in Crosby – which sparked much concern from residents when the original submission was raised – has been submitted.

Approval in principle for a development comprising 28 three and four bedroom homes on land at Ballaglonney Farm was upheld at appeal in June.

Now, the Glen Vine-based developer, JM Project Management Limited, has submitted a reserved matters application for 21 four bedroom homes on the site which borders the bowling green on Old Church Road (16/01314/REM).

It features a retail unit and a car parking area for 34 vehicles.

It’s indicated in the application that the retail space would house a ground floor supermarket/ convenience store while on the first floor there would be office space for use by the developer.

Meanwhile, it is also submitted that initial plans for a pharmacy had been stalled by the government’s unwillingness to issue a licence.

But the application continues that a dentist ‘is interested in coming on board’ and that a post office will be included as part of the store.

About 50 people attended a public meeting called by architects MP Passociates, following a request by Marown Commissioners, in July.

At the appeal, Marown Commissioners said they did not accept the site was designated for development.

Other concerns raised included the site’s flood risk and the increase in traffic that the development would generate.

The approval in principle was granted with the condition that the developer enter into a legal agreement to prodive seven affordable housing units, five two-bed and two three bed.

Meanwhile, a bid for 36 homes on land at Close Jairg Beg and fields off Old Church Road, in Crosby has been refused by planners.

The application (15/01156/A) by the estate of Amy Kissack per James Cowell was turned down, with planners saying the scale of the development was ‘inappropriate to maintain the existing settlement character of Crosby’.

In addition they said the land was not zoned for housing and the proposals did not include sufficient public open space or retain ‘important and attractive trees’.