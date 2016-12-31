Planners say no to sheltered accommodation ‘units’

Community news

Community news

2
Have your say

The government’s planning committee has turned down an application by Athol Street Auctioneers Ltd to demolish the existing buildings at the Mart Site, Bowring Road, Ramsey, and build a block comprising 18 sheltered accommodation ‘units’.

The plans were refused on grounds of inadequate parking facilities.

Back to the top of the page