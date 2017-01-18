Plans to replace ageing high school buildings one year on

A detailed business case is still being drawn up by the Department of Education and Children as it looks to replace the existing school buildings at Castle Rushen High School.

In last year’s Tynwald budget debate in February 2016, then Castletown MHK Richard Ronan confirmed the proposed development, to be funded partly through the sale of nearby land for housing.

In Education Minister Graham Cregeen’s 2016 general election manifesto he stated that he has been ‘pressing for the progression of a new high school in Castletown’.

In response to the Examiner’s request for an update, a DEC spokesman said: ‘The Department of Education and Children wishes to build a new Castle Rushen High School to replace the existing school buildings, in line with modern-day needs.

‘A detailed business case must first be established in order that the matter can be progressed to Treasury, Council of Ministers and Tynwald.’

The business case will report on the suitability or otherwise of the existing accommodation and whether or not shortfalls could be met by extension, conversion and/or refurbishment.

And it will also include detailed report on the condition of the existing building and grounds.

The spokesman continued: ‘This will also determine costs to bring the condition of the existing building up to a suitable common benchmark.

‘The practical and cost advantages/disadvantages of redeveloping the existing school or starting afresh, as is the department’s preference, will then be detailed within the case.’

Head teacher Keith Winstanley gave Isle of Man Newspapers a tour of the school last year.

He said parts of the school were ‘now beyond their expected useful lives.

‘These elements function for the most part, but not well, and not always in a way that might engage a young person.’

And he said that the site was exposed to ‘unforgiving weather’ adding: ‘Wind, rain, heat and cold are all very much part of life inside the current CRHS building for our students, staff and other users.’