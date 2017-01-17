Plastic bag levy mooted

Plans to introduce a levy on plastic bags is being considered by the Manx government.

Member for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture Tim Baker told Tynwald that, following discussion with the Manx Wildlife Trust, his department has agreed to investigate how a voluntary levy could be introduced, together with the potential benefits and implications.

The issue was raised by Dr Alex Allinson (Ramsey) who asked what plans there were to introduce a levy on plastic bags of between 5p and 10p with income generated to be ring-fenced for environmental projects.

Mr Baker said: ‘Officers have already begun to research the implications and issues faced by other jurisdictions in delivery of such schemes with a view to ensuring that any proposal is effective, efficient and appropriately administered.

‘It is hoped that receipts from such a scheme could be identified to support environmental projects, energy efficiency projects and to support material purchase for countryside-based volunteer projects, for example, after the cost of administration.’

Mr Baker suggested that the Biodiversity Fund held and administered by Manx National Heritage could be a beneficiary of such a scheme.

He said DEFA needed to develop the legal vires and framework for such a scheme and then develop the concept further. He said consideration is also being given to the possibility of using the UNESCO Biosphere brand to endorse such a scheme and a related bag for life scheme.

David Ashford (Douglas North) pointed out that many big retailers already charge for plastic bags and asked whether that money stayed on-island because as far as he was aware it was pooled for their UK operations.

Mr Baker said a number of retailers who charge for carrier bags to make significant donations to charities on-island.