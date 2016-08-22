Play your part in helping Becky break into UK country music market

Talented Manx singer Becky Lawrence is trying to break into the UK country music market and is appealing for help from her Isle of Man supporters to make her dream a reality.

She has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise £1,800 to finish her new EP – which would cover costs such as studio hire, musician hire and the mastering of the four tracks.

So far Becky, who lives in Bradford on Avon in Wiltshire, has raised more than £550 in two weeks.

‘I am currently trying to break into the UK country music market and my last EP “A Child’s Tears” was indeed a great success and I learnt so much whilst creating it,’ she said.

‘I am now working with a very talented singer/songwriter in Bristol, Danny McMahon, who has written for some very prolific singers including Gabrielle Aplin and Taylor Swift!

‘Between us we have written four brand new pop/country tracks. They are very different from my last EP, more modern and in-keeping with the current US country sound.

‘Fans of the TV show Nashville will love my new work! Danny and myself truly believe we have created something very special!’

She explained: ‘I am now at the stage where I need to get the tracks recorded and mastered but this, of course, requires rather a large sum of money,’ she said.

‘Although things didn’t go how I hoped they would with musical theatre, I now know that all that training has made me even stronger and more determined than ever to achieve my dreams.’

Becky is also planning on holding gigs to raise awareness and support for her project.

If she gets the support, then the EP will be sent to companies such as Sony Nashville.

She left the island to go to the London School of Musical Theatre in 2012.

Her hopes and dreams of a musical theatre career didn’t materialise and instead she has been pursuing her singing career, which she describes as her ‘true passion’.

Her debut EP, ‘A Child’s Tears’, was released in 2015.

For more details see gofund.me/beckylawrenceep