Plenty of prizes up for grabs at Cronky show

Cronk-y-Voddy Ploughing Society will hold its 23rd produce show and big spud weigh-in on Thursday, September 15.

The event will be held in the marquee at Ballakaighen, starting at 3pm, with a prize presentation at 8pm.

Following that there will be an auction of produce by Peter Quayle. There is no admission charge to the event.

There will be six sections in the show: confectionery, preserves, flowers, vegetables, photography and children’s classes.

Entries will be accepted at Ballakaighen on Wednesday, September 14, between 7.30pm and 9pm and on the show day between 9.30am and 11.30am.

All proceeds raised from the show will go to Bowel Cancer (Isle of Man).

The confectionery class will be judged by Mary Cringle and has 29 individual categories, including ones for ginger bread, fruit scones, chocolate cake, victoria sandwich, shortbread, fudge and treacle toffee.

Preserves is the second class and will offer 12 classes, including categories for jams, marmalade, pickled onions, chutney, hen eggs, and lemon cheese.

The preserves section will be judged by Margaret Kennaugh.

The flowers section has 23 categories and will be judged by Mr W Mizen.

Prizes will be on offer for best asters, dahlia, gladioli, sweet peas and chrysanthemums.

The vegetable section is to be judged by Mr M Pemberton and will include among its 37 categories, broad beans, runner beans, carrots, cucumber, celery, white cabbage, cauliflower, leeks, potatoes, unusual or freak vegetable, and rhubarb.

There will be six categories in the photography section, to be judged by Mr R Kennaugh, and topics include ‘Manx transport’, ‘Manx scene’, ‘Guess where it is’, ‘Ploughing match’, and one for old family photos.

There are 10 children’s classes, which are open to children ages 14 years and under. Audrey Corrin will be judging.

The categories include painting, animals made from vegetables or fruit, greeting cards made by hand, any craft, photographic print, decorated biscuits, fancy cakes, vase of flowers and painted stone.

There will also be a Premier Award handed out by each judge for the best exhibit in their section.

At 7pm there will be lanket and suggane making.

For a full schedule of categories or more information contact Marian Caine on 844154.