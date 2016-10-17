Plumber caught with heroin at his home

A plumber from Castletown has been put on probation after being caught with heroin at his home.

Robert Joe Kneale, of Shore Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug and was also ordered to pay £125.

Prosecutor Barry Swain told the court how, on June 10 at 8.35pm, a search warrant was executed at Kneale’s home address.

When they entered the premises 26-year-old Kneale was there with two women. He admitted that he had drugs telling police that he had some ‘gear’ in the house and saying ‘There’s about six grams of heroin, it’s just mine, the girls have got nothing to do with it.’

When the heroin was tested it was said to weigh 11 grams and have a street value of £1,100.

At police headquarters Kneale reiterated his confession saying that the heroin was his and was for his own personal use.

He said that he had bought the drugs for £450 and it had originally been a larger quantity but he had smoked some of it.

The court was told that Kneale smoked the drug regularly and had been working as a plumber for Haven Homes.

He had since lost his job but said that he used to purchase the drug using his wages.

The court heard that there was a difference of opinion between the prosecution and defence as to the value of the heroin but Mr Swain said that this would not affect sentencing as that is based on the weight of the drug.

Defending Kneale in court his advocate Paul Rodgers said: ‘He bought the heroin for £450. Purchasing a wholesale amount was cheaper.

‘He has held down employment for many years and maintained a heroin addiction, funding it from his lawfully obtained wages. He worked as a plumber and used his wages for drugs. But now he is working with probation and the Drug and Alcohol Team. He is attempting to rid himself of the habit and doing his best.’

Mr Rodgers handed letters from referees in on behalf of his client, as well as one from Kneale himself.

The advocate went on to say that his client’s last conviction was in 2012 so he had kept out of trouble for four years.

A probation report recommended that a probation order would be the most appropriate sentence.

Chair of the magistrates Ken Faragher said while passing sentence: ‘We have noted the letters you have provided to the court and these have probably impacted on our decision. We will not go into the details of the letters in open court. We will go with the recommendation of the probation report.

‘We trust you won’t be back here again and wish you well.’

As he left the courtroom Kneale responded, saying: ‘Believe me I won’t be. I won’t let you down.’

An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and the £125 costs will be paid at a rate of £10 per week.