Plumber was f times over the drink-drive limit

A Port Erin plumber has pleaded guilty in court to being more than four times over the drink-drive limit.

Joe Alan Murro, of Victoria Square, will be sentenced on October 11 after the preparation of a probation report.

Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court how, on Sunday (August 28), police were called to Victoria Square after a report of an accident involving one vehicle.

When officers arrived they found that Murro had crashed his BMW into a gas meter cupboard on a wall. He was still sat in the vehicle with the ignition on.

He was said to be smelling of alcohol and slurring his words, with dilated pupils.

Murro was asked if he had been drinking and replied ‘Yes I’ve had a beer’. When asked when he had been drinking he answered ‘five minutes ago’.

In the passenger’s seat footwell two empty cans of lager were found.

He was cautioned and said ‘I’ve only had one beer’.

At police headquarters breathalyser test recorded 145 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres - the legal limit is 35.

In a police interview Murro said he had been playing golf and had then drunk nine pints at the Haven pub before going home.

He said he had then decided to move his car as it would be blocking the bin lorry which was due the next morning.

Murro admitted that he had then crashed into the gas meter. He said he then stopped the car and drunk a can of lager.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes asked the prosecutor if there was evidence of any other driving.

Ms Carroon said that there was no further evidence to put forward as a witness had not been willing to make a statement.

Mrs Hughes said that the probation report should consider all options, including custody, given the very high reading.

Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions not to drive, that Murro reside at his home address, attend probation meetings, and not leave the island with permission from the court.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Plumber was f times over the drink-drive limit Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...