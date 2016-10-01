Poets to give readings as part of the LitFest event

Island-based poets will be reading at the Henry Bloom Noble Library as part of Manx Litfest.

Usha Kishore, Janet Lees, Jeff Garland, Fiona Gell, James Penn, Bethany de Legh Runciman, Gill Stephens and Liz Atzori are all taking part in the event, taking place at the Douglas library tomorrow (Sunday) from 1.30pm to 3pm.

There will also be music from guitarist John Gregory.

‘No Poet is an Island’ has been organised by Usha and is supported by the Isle of Man Poetry Society.

‘The event is called “No Poet is an Island” for good reason,’ she said.

‘Literary poetry is flourishing in the Isle of Man.

‘The island’s poets are proudly flying the Manx flag for poetry in the UK and around the world, between them winning multiple awards and prizes and featuring in international journals and initiatives.

‘The theme of “No Poet is an Island” reflects Manx poets’ determination to be heard locally, nationally and internationally.

Usha is the author of two poetry collections and a book of translations from Sanskrit poetry.

She has been widely published in international magazines and anthologies and her poetry features in both the UK and Indian syllabi.

She won the Exiled Writers Ink Poetry Competition in 2014 and the Pre-Raphaelite Poetry Prize in 2013.

Janet Lees has been published in many national and international journals.

She has been widely anthologised, most recently via the 2015 Templar anthology and the Aesthetica International Creative Writing Award. She won the Olive Lamming prize for poetry in 2012 and was runner-up in 2014.

In 2014 Janet represented the island as one of 72 Commonwealth nation poets in BBC Radio’s ‘Poetry Postcards’ project.

Isle of Man Poetry Society members Fiona Gell and James Penn are also enjoying success beyond our shores.

Fiona has been published in leading journals such as Mslexia, Rialto, Smith’s Knoll, The Stinging Fly and Wasafiri, and was shortlisted for the Mslexia Poetry Competition.

A past Olive Lamming winner and runner-up, James was shortlisted in the Live Canon Pamphlet Competition in 2015.

He was highly commended in New Poetry Comp, 2013 and published in 154 as part of a series of poets’ responses to Shakespeare’s sonnets on the 400th anniversary of the Bard’s death.

The Isle of Man Poetry Society is a very active organisation.

Founder member and current secretary Jeff Garland edited the highly successful poetry anthology, This Island Now.

Chairman Bethany de Legh Runciman has been organising readings at a range of island venues , most recently ‘poetry bombing’ at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show and as part of the MakeMarket initiative.

Bethany has also organised the Manx Litfest Poetry Trail 2016, which this year features a winning poem from Liz Atzori. As one of last year’s winners, Gill Stephens had a poem featured in the 2015 trail.

‘No Poet is an Island’ is free, but seats need to be reserved. Email library@douglas.gov.im or call 696461.