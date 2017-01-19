Police alert about email scam

Crooks are trying to scam businesses and traders in the Isle of Man.

Police in Douglas say invoices are being received from companies that on the face of it appear legitimate, but account details for payment are bogus.

Local businesses are asked to verify all invoices; especially those received by email and to double check their validity before making electronic payments.

The police say that one such invoice was almost paid this morning (Thursday) which had it not been spotted may have resulted in the loss of a significant sum of money.