Police appeal after man suffers ‘significant head injuries’

A man suffered what police describe as ‘significant head injuries’ following an incident on Saturday night.
An appeal has now been issued for anyone who may have witnessed an altercation involving two men and a woman in the area of Demesne Road in Douglas between 10.45pm and 11pm to come forward.
In addition to the man’s injuries, the woman also suffered a facial injury.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident as well as anyone who has information.
Contact CID at police headquarters by calling 631212.
