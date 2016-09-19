A man suffered what police describe as ‘significant head injuries’ following an incident on Saturday night.

An appeal has now been issued for anyone who may have witnessed an altercation involving two men and a woman in the area of Demesne Road in Douglas between 10.45pm and 11pm to come forward.

In addition to the man’s injuries, the woman also suffered a facial injury.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident as well as anyone who has information.

Contact CID at police headquarters by calling 631212.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Police appeal after man suffers ‘significant head injuries’ Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...