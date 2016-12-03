Police appeal after ‘unexplained’ death of man aged 42

Police are investigating the death of Onchan man David Howarth.

The 42-year-old’s body was found at his home on Thursday and his death being treated as ‘unexplained’.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have had contact with Mr Howarth on the evening of Wednesday, November 30, to get in touch with the CID department at police headquarters, Douglas, on 631212.

Alternatively, call the anonymous Crimestoppers line on the free phone number 0800 555 111.