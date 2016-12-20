Police appeal for witnesses after assault on man in Douglas

A 32-year-old man from Douglas has been charged with assault after an incident in the capital on Saturday night.

At about 11.40pm a man was allegedly seriously assaulted outside a property on Empress Drive, Douglas.

Police say he received significant facial and head injuries and he is currently still being treated at Noble’s Hospital where he is in a comfortable condition.

Arkadiusz Rybczynski , of St Catherine’s Drive, was arrested at the scene and he has been charged with assault.

He appeared via a video link before the Deputy High Bailiff today and has been remanded into custody until January 17.

Another person also arrested at the scene has been released with no further proceedings.

Detective Sergeant Nick Haxby said: ‘At this time the motive for the assault is still unknown.

‘I do know that there were two males and a female at the scene along with members of the public in the area immediately before the assault and I am appealing directly to them to contact the Criminial Investigations Departmeent as their information is vital in piecing together why this assualt took place.’

CID’s number is 631301.