Police appeal over Ramsey assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were assaulted in Ramsey on Friday night.

A police statement said: ‘At about 10pm on Friday, a series of events occurred in Old River Road and North Shore Road, Ramsey, during which two people were assaulted.

‘It is believed that an adult couple were in the Old River Road area at the start of the incident and were walking towards the Swing Bridge.

‘It is possible that they may have been threatened, and/or had verbal abuse shouted at them.’

Constable Mark Kerruish is appealing for the couple and anyone else who may have witnessed any part of the incidents to contact Ramsey Police Station on 812234.