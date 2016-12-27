Police ask: Where is Lee?

editorial image

Police want to find Lee Cowell, aged 42, from Douglas.

Officers are looking to speak to him in relation to what they call ‘an ongoing matter’.

A spokesman said: ‘Although there is no risk posed to the public we are urging anyone who may know of his whereabouts to get in touch either directly on 631212 or via the Freephone crime stoppers number 0800 555 111.’

Back to the top of the page