Police deny that Onchan is a hotbed of hooliganism

Police have stressed Onchan is a safe place to live and members of the community have worked hard to make it so.

The statement comes in the light of recent media coverage of delinquency and bad behaviour in the village.

Kenyon's Cafe. Onchan.

The Manx Independent of December 15 reported the matter had been discussed repeatedly by Onchan Commissioners since April and was due for further discussion in the new year.

Incidents involved stone throwing and general bad bahaviour by groups of children often as young as 12, some. as the article stated, not even village residents.

But Inspector Cathryn Bradley stressed in spite of such incidents, the island remains a safe place to live, adding: ‘The statement can be evidenced by facts but it’s far more important that all residents feel it.’

But she added incidents that happen within a community could sometimes make residents feel uncomfortable or even unsafe – and the type of incident that triggers such feelings in the island can often be much less serious than would have the same effect elsewhere.

‘That’s not trivialising the issues, quite the reverse. But here in the Isle of Man, we have the benefit of being able to look at what some police forces would consider low level issues and spend time on them.

‘The reported problems in Onchan have caused concern for residents but we have worked hard with partners on them before, during and after the main bout of publicity about them. The reports have decreased, in no small measure due to the help of partners, the community, the public and the children and families themselves.’

She said many of the issues mentioned in the paper were historic, citing in particular the reference to the incident involving yobs banging on the door at the election count, which was at the end of September.

‘This can have a detrimental effect on the perception of an area’s safety and prolong the time it takes to get back to a feeling of normality. The youngsters involved can also feel as if the hard work they are putting in at this time is not recognised.’

She said it was unfair to compare Onchan with a sink estate in Manchester,

‘This was quite simply sensationalist and did no favours to what is a low crime, safe community.

‘What we are talking about in reality were low level anti-social issues with a handful of young people who had made some poor choices for various reasons.

‘A safe and tolerant community working with the police, families and other agencies has helped get these young people back on the right track, would be a better and more accurate headline,’ she said.

The government’s Department of Education and Children said Onchan schools, along with the youth service, staff at the NSC and department staff had joined forces with the police and Onchan Commissioners to address matters.

Its statement continued: ‘Headteachers have the authority to act when there is misbehaviour at the school, for which there is a range of possible sanctions.

‘The Youth Service will support and work with young people outside normal school hours and run the Kenyon Café and junior youth club, which has temporarily been relocated to Cronk-y-Berry while refurbishment work is taking place at the Onchan community centre. Staff from the Manx Sport and Recreation have put courses on to engage with pupils.’