Police hunt shoplifter

editorial image

Police have appealed to the public for help in finding a shoplifter.

Alcohol was stolen from the Co-op on Prospect Terrace, Douglas, at about 10.40pm on December 11.

Officers want to find out the identity of a man whose image was captured on CCTV.

Constable Harry Jones is investigating. Ring him at police headquarters on 631212.

