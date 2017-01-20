Police investigate hit and run crash in south

Police are investigating a hit and run crash that took place on the Old Castletown Road yesterday (Thursday).

It involved a yellow Vauxhall Movano and an unidentified vehicle and took place shortly after 5pm.

The Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team has reported that the wing mirrors of both vehicles collided, causing damage, but the driver of the second vehicle did not stop.

Anyone with information should contact police headquarters on 631212.

