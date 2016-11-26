Police issue icy roads warning

Police are warning motorists to take extra care on the island’s roads this morning due to icy conditions.

The south of the island was particularly badly affected.

Officers attended a collision involving one car in Fistard Road, Port St Mary.

They were called to another one vehicle incident on a road between St Mark’s and Ballamodha.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

No one was injured in either accident.

The road policing unit said: ‘It’s freezing again this morning.

‘The DoI are out gritting the roads, however there will be many minor roads that won’t have been done especially around housing estates.

‘If you have to drive first thing this morning please ensure you defrost your car correctly and take your time.’

The Met Office said there would be a frosty and possibly icy start to the day, with temperatures slowly rising to 8C.