Police name man found dead in his flat

Police have named the man who was found dead in a flat in Douglas, as 28-year-old Keiran Keggin from Empire Terrace, Douglas.

Investigations are continuing into his death.

He was found just after 10.30am on Saturday by police.

Mr Keggin’s family formally identified him yesterday and are being supported by a police family liaison officer.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Maddocks, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘Mr Keggin’s family have formally identified Kieran now and our condolences go out to them.

‘We are continuing to investigate the matter and I remain open minded as to how Kieran died.

‘We have had a number of people helping us with our inquiries and I will be liaising with the coroner of inquests in due course,’