Police probe alleged assault

Police are investigating an alleged assault at the Broadway entrance to the Villa-Gaiety complex in Douglas.

The incident took place at about 12.50pm on Saturday and it involved two males who were standing by the entrance to the gate. A male has subsequently been arrested.

Officers from the Central Neighbourhood Policing team would like to trace witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact Constable John Hills on 631212 or alternatively ring the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.