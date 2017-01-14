Police probe lambs theft

Police are investigating the theft of lambs from land at Ronague.

A significant quantity of lambs between six and eight months old were stolen from land off the Corlea Road between mid-December and early January.

They are marked with blue lines or circles on their backs.

Anybody with information about the theft is asked to contact Constable Robin Arnold at Castletown police station on 822222.

