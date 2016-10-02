Police probe ‘unexplained’ death

Police news

Police news

Police are investigating the death of a man in his late 20s whose body was found in a flat off Central Promenade yesterday (Saturday).

Detective sergeant Nick Haxby said the death was being treated as ‘unexplained’.

And he said further information will be released after the identity of the man has been confirmed and his next of kin informed.

Anyone with information should contact police headquarters on 631212.

Back to the top of the page