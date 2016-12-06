Police review procedures following death in custody

Police have changed procedures for dealing with detainees suspected of concealing drugs internally.

The move came following the death of a suspected drugs trafficker in Noble’s Hospital while under police guard.

Steven Corkill, 27, of Laburnum Avenue, Pulrose, died in ward 9 in June last year, and was found to have a lethal amount of Class A drugs in his blood, an inquest jury heard. He had been arrested at the Sea Terminal four days earlier on suspicion of importing drugs.

In a statement, the police said: ‘The Isle of Man Constabulary has been present throughout the inquest into the death of Mr Corkill. The Constabulary wishes to express its condolences to the family and friends of Mr Corkill.

‘The Constabulary will consider the comments of the Coroner and act upon his recommendations at the earliest opportunity. Changes to the management of detainees who are suspected of concealing drugs internally have already been implemented. Processes and procedures are continually reviewed in line with professional standards and best practice. It would be inappropriate to offer any further comment at this time.’