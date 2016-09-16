Police tell couple: Don’t harass election candidate John Houghton on social media

Police have advised a couple they could face prosection for harassment if they continue to post comments on social media about election candidate John Houghton.

Mr Houghton, who is seeking to retain his Douglas North seat in next week’s general election, reported former Third Clerk of Tynwald Marie Lambden and her husband Murray to police, accusing them of harassing him on Facebook.

Flashback: We revealed that John Houghton was the only MHK not paying for his pension in December

He claims the posted comments and a video clip shot without his consent were causing him ‘personal alarm and distress’.

Mr Lambden had said he posted on Facebook to ‘draw attention to the shame that Mr Houghton has brought to Tynwald and the Isle of Man’ and insisted he would not withdraw the comment, photos and video.

But police went to see the couple last week with a prepared notice advising them not to post any further comments on Facebook – or face potential prosecution under the Harassment Act.

Inspector Cathryn Bradley told the Manx Independent: ‘Mr Houghton made a complaint and we have investigated.

Flashback: John Houghton, who was suspended from Tynwald after a committee said he'd lied and bullied, said he was a bullying victim on September 1.

‘Mr and Mrs Lambden have been advised not to make any more postings, after we sought advice from the Attorney General’s chambers.’

Mr Houghton was suspended from Tynwald in May after he refused to apologise when a standards and members’ interests committee concluded he had ‘lied, bullied and inappropriately interfered in a staffing matter’.

He was referred to the standards committee after being accused of bullying the clerk and deputy clerk of Tynwald and Tony Wild MLC, his conduct precipitating the resignation of the Third Clerk.

In a statement, Mr and Mrs Lambden told the Manx Independent: ‘We have not published anything about Mr Houghton since September 5 as there has been no new information about him on which to comment.

‘Mr Houghton was instructed by the Speaker of the House of Keys on November 5 2014 not to remain involved in a staffing matter at the Clerk of Tynwald’s office.

‘On refusing to accept this ruling, and the authority of Tynwald Management Committee, he complained formally about the conduct of the Clerk of Tynwald and his deputy who were investigated by an independent professional and they were cleared of improper conduct.

‘Mr Houghton was found by Tynwald Court, based on the very detailed report of its standards and members’ interests committee, to have breached a number of standards and to have lied, bullied and interfered in a staffing matter.

‘It is past time for Mr Houghton to admit that he made a mistake on November 5 2014 and many more since including pursuing his claim that he has done nothing wrong. His claims have been dismissed by the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man and the UK Ministry of Justice.

‘Our posts have been based on information in the public domain, requiring many hours of research, and comments have been carefully considered to highlight the behaviour of a senior public figure.’

Two weeks ago we reported that Mr Houghton thought he was being bullied on page 1.

*The other candidates in Douglas North are Karen Angela, David Ashford, Ralph Peake and Lynn Sirdefield.